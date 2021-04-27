Salina Man Arrested In Business Burglary

A Salina man is arrested in a business burglary case where police suspect him of stealing property, causing damage and also found him in possession of drugs during his arrest.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers arrested 23-year-old Malique Powell, Salina, on Tuesday morning. Powell is suspected of breaking in to a business on Sunday night and stealing property.

The burglary occurred at Blue Line Remodeling, 1014 E. Prescott, at 11:50 p.m., Sunday. A male subject is seen on video surveillance breaking in to the building before taking a black coat and numerous business checks. He then allegedly damaged a computer monitor and handheld digital thermometer. Officers on scene also found pry marks on the east door and the keys belonging to the company’s vehicles inside of a 2000 Ford F-250 on the property. However, the key that was in the ignition was the wrong key.

Total damage from the break-in is estimated at $540.

The man on video is a black male wearing a maroon hoodie with “100” on it and wearing glasses. One of the officers recognized the subject as Powell.

Police began searching for Powell and found him wearing the same hoodie in the 100 block of N. Santa Fe at 1:25 a.m., Tuesday. He was allegedly in possession of the reported stolen checks and a methamphetamine pipe.

Powell is charged with burglary, theft, damage to property, attempted theft, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.