Salina Man Arrested in Burglary Case

A Salina man accused of a burglary in Dickinson County in which over $3,000 worth of items were stolen has been arrested.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, on May 19th a residential burglary was reported in the 3600 Block of Deer Road in Dickinson County. The victim reported over $3,000 worth of property was stolen during the burglary.

The investigation led to a search warrant being obtained for a residence in Salina, Kansas which was executed on May 25th with assistance from the Salina Police Department. Some of the property reported stolen from Deer Road was recovered during the search of the residence in Salina.

On June 13th a warrant was issued through the Dickinson County District Court for Brian Dickerman in reference to the burglary.

On June 20th a Saline County Deputy made contact with Dickerman and placed him under arrest for the Dickinson County warrant.

Brian Alan Dickerman, 40, of Salina was booked into the Saline County Jail and is being charged with burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property.

Anyone with information regarding the location of stolen property or any other crime can contact the Dickinson County Sheriff’s office. Citizens can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Dickinson County at 1-888-535-8477 or the Crime Stoppers online/mobile app via www.p3tips.com.