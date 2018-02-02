Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 45 ° | Lo: 33 °

Salina Man Arrested for Meth Distribution

KSAL StaffFebruary 2, 2018

Law enforcement in Salina have arrested a Salina man for distributing meth on three separate occasions.

Police Capt. Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that police have arrested 23-year-old Anthony Atherton of Salina on a warrant. Sweeney says that Atherton allegedly sold methamphetamine on three different occasions between October 4, 2017 and October 24, 2017. The illegal sales all happened in or around the Salina area.

Atherton has been charged with three-counts of distribution of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, no Kansas tax stamp and unlawful receiving of drug proceeds.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Man Shot and Killed in Alma

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in a southeast Kansas community. The Kansas Bureau of...

February 2, 2018 Comments

Spray Paint Found on Two Vehicles i...

Kansas News

February 2, 2018

Salina Man Arrested for Meth Distri...

Top News

February 2, 2018

TV Stolen From Salina Business

Kansas News

February 2, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Spray Paint Found on Two ...
February 2, 2018Comments
TV Stolen From Salina Bus...
February 2, 2018Comments
O’Malley Ends Campa...
February 1, 2018Comments
Missing Minneapolis Teen ...
February 1, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO