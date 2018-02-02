Salina Man Arrested for Meth Distribution

Law enforcement in Salina have arrested a Salina man for distributing meth on three separate occasions.

Police Capt. Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that police have arrested 23-year-old Anthony Atherton of Salina on a warrant. Sweeney says that Atherton allegedly sold methamphetamine on three different occasions between October 4, 2017 and October 24, 2017. The illegal sales all happened in or around the Salina area.

Atherton has been charged with three-counts of distribution of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, no Kansas tax stamp and unlawful receiving of drug proceeds.