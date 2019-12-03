Salina, KS

Now: 32 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 32 ° | Lo: 31 °

Salina Man Arrested For Felony DUI

Jeremy BohnDecember 3, 2019

A Salina man was arrested for Driving Under the Influence early Monday morning after an officer observed him breaking numerous traffic laws.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol observed a 1996 Ford F-150 not using a turn signal while turning eastbound on to South St. from 10th St at 2 a.m. on Monday. The driver then allegedly drove down the middle of the roadway on South St., driving over the yellow line. As the vehicle approached 9th St., the driver approached a red light and stopped midway through the intersection before eventually proceeding through the red light.

The officer made a traffic stop in the 300 block of S. 9th St and smelled the odor of alcohol from the driver. The driver, 34-year-old Douglas Fischer, Salina, told the officer that he had come from Big Nose Kate’s Bar in Salina.

Fischer was arrested after performing a sobriety test and the officer receiving a warrant for test his blood. Authorities also learned that Fischer had two prior DUI’s in Saline County.

Fischer is charged with felony DUI, felony interference with law enforcement, driving without an ignition interlock device, driving in violation of license restrictions, improper driving on a laned roadway, failure to signal and disobeying a traffic control signal.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Sports News

Bethany Goes Cold Against Friends

The Bethany Swedes women's basketball team lost their second straight game as they fell 50-45 to the...

December 3, 2019 Comments

Aaron Lewis Coming to Salina

Top News

December 3, 2019

Salina Man Arrested For Felony DUI

Kansas News

December 3, 2019

UPDATE: Missing Inman Man Found Saf...

Kansas News

December 3, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Man Arrested For F...
December 3, 2019Comments
UPDATE: Missing Inman Man...
December 3, 2019Comments
Today is “Giving Tuesday”
December 3, 2019Comments
Open Meetings & Reco...
December 3, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH