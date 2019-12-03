Salina Man Arrested For Felony DUI

A Salina man was arrested for Driving Under the Influence early Monday morning after an officer observed him breaking numerous traffic laws.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol observed a 1996 Ford F-150 not using a turn signal while turning eastbound on to South St. from 10th St at 2 a.m. on Monday. The driver then allegedly drove down the middle of the roadway on South St., driving over the yellow line. As the vehicle approached 9th St., the driver approached a red light and stopped midway through the intersection before eventually proceeding through the red light.

The officer made a traffic stop in the 300 block of S. 9th St and smelled the odor of alcohol from the driver. The driver, 34-year-old Douglas Fischer, Salina, told the officer that he had come from Big Nose Kate’s Bar in Salina.

Fischer was arrested after performing a sobriety test and the officer receiving a warrant for test his blood. Authorities also learned that Fischer had two prior DUI’s in Saline County.

Fischer is charged with felony DUI, felony interference with law enforcement, driving without an ignition interlock device, driving in violation of license restrictions, improper driving on a laned roadway, failure to signal and disobeying a traffic control signal.