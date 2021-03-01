Salina Man Arrested For Father’s Death

A Salina man has been arrested in connection with the death of his father.

According to Salina Police, at approximately 8:46 PM, on Saturday, first responders were dispatched to the 900 block of Mellinger Drive to the report of a domestic violence battery. Information learned at the scene indicated that 49-year-old Chad Eric Jones had battered his 79-year-old father, Carlton Jones, and his 78-year-old mother before leaving the scene.

On scene, EMS personal determined that Carlton had serious life threating injuries and immediately transported him to Salina Regional Health Center. There he was admitted and placed in the intensive care unit.

Officers located Chad operating a motor vehicle near the crime scene. He was stopped and arrested for the crimes perpetrated against his parents.

On Sunday afternoon of Carlton Jones died from his injuries in the hospital.

Chad Eric Jones has been booked into the Saline County Jail and charges have been requested for Murder in the 1st degree, Mistreatment of a Dependent Adult, and Domestic Battery.