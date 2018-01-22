Salina Man Arrested for Fake $100

A Salina man was arrested after trying to buy pizza and cigarettes with a counterfeit $100 bill.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 39-year-old Deandre Finch was taken into custody early Saturday morning after he allegedly tried to use a fake $100 at Casey’s General Store, 215 W. Crawford.

Police say Finch attempted to buy pizza, 2 liters of soda and a pack of cigarettes around 3:30am Saturday.

When confronted by the clerk, Finch said he found the bill and did not know it was a counterfeit. He then grabbed it, threw it in the trash and walked out.

He was found in the 600 block of S. 9th a short time later.

Captain Forrester says the back of the bill is marked with Chinese characters in pink ink. The front of the bill has dash lines on the top, right corner.

Finch is now facing charges that could include theft by deception and making false information.