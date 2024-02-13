Salina Man Arrested for Choking Woman

A Salina man is in jail after he allegedly choked his girlfriend during an argument.

According to Police Captain Kyle Tonniges, 48-year-old Torick T. Patton was arrested at an apartment in the 500 block of W. Iron Avenue on Monday afternoon. Officers were sent to the home after a phone call from the victim’s friend.

Police say an argument escalated and Patton threatened to hit the 35-year-old woman with a belt and would not let her leave the apartment.

Further investigation led to her telling officers that just two days earlier, he had held her down and allegedly choked her with both hands around her throat. Police reported bruising marks were on her neck.

Patton is now facing charges that could include aggravated battery, domestic battery and criminal restraint.