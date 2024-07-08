Salina Man Arrested for Attempted Voluntary Manslaughter

A Salina man is in jail after an argument with his girlfriend took a violent turn.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 20-year-old Christian Lasso-Olivas was arrested after authorities were sent to a residence in the 1200 block of Cloud Circle Saturday evening around 7pm.

Police say Lasso-Olivas became enraged and threatened to kill her and her family as he held her down and strangled her. During the struggle he allegedly punched the 20-year-old’s face and held a pillow over her head as she struggled to get free.

She was able to escape to the kitchen and grab a knife and cut his hand as he approached her. He reportedly dropped her phone he had taken and told her again he would kill her if she called police.

Lasso-Olivas is now facing charges that could include attempted voluntary manslaughter, aggravated battery and aggravated kidnapping.

The woman was treated at the hospital for a bloody nose, scratches and a sore throat.