Salina Man Arrested Following Workplace Altercation

Four employee’s of Schwan’s Tony’s Pizza were attacked by a coworker Monday morning.

Officers were sent to Schwan’s located at 3019 Scanlan at 4:45 AM on Monday regarding a physical altercation. According to Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department. The suspect, Travious McFate, a 35-year-old Salina resident is said to have been yelling at another employee in the office. A male manager stepped in and told McFate to stop. McFate then allegedly grabbed the manager by the shirt and punched him in the head, another employee stepped in and grabbed McFate to stop him. While the employee was holding McFate he was punched as well. A female manager was called to the office in regards to a physical altercation. When she arrived she overheard McFate state there is a gun in his vehicle. McFate is said to have pushed her into a wall to get her out of his way. The woman then followed him out of the facility until he came back towards her and allegedly threw her to the ground and got on top of her. Another employee pulled McFate off of the woman, causing McFate to turn and punch that employee in the face. The employee suffered a 1-inch laceration to his left eyebrow. McFate left before officers arrived.

Later officers located McFate in the 300 block of Marcella drive around 6:30 AM in a beige Honda CRV. A search warrant was granted to officers and they located a .45 caliber Hi-Point handgun that was loaded inside the vehicle. McFate was taken into custody and the requested charges include: Defacing identification marks on a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, 4 counts of battery and 1 count of criminal threat

The victims include a 27-year-old male, a 56-year-old-male, and two 35-year-old females.