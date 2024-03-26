Salina Man Arrested During Drug Bust

Salina Police K9 Units and the Drug Task Force arrested a Salina man for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia on I-135 last Sunday after receiving an investigative lead on the subject.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, on Sunday at around 8:30 pm as part of an investigation officers pulled over 40-year-old Salinan Marcus Gray on I-135. During a search of his vehicle they found 6 pounds of meth, 2 ounces of cocaine, and a small amount of marijuana.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Gray’s house in the 700 block of Johnstown where they found a handgun and 7 grams of cocaine.

Gray now faces multiple requested charges, including two counts of possession with intent to distribute an opioid/stimulant, possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of drugs within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of no drug tax stamp.