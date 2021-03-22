Salina, KS

Salina Man Arrested After Twice Eluding Authorities

Jeremy BohnMarch 22, 2021

A Salina man’s luck runs out after twice eluding  authorities in separate vehicle pursuits, when officers find him lying in the back of a residence and arrest him.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers finally captured 33-year-old Joshua Barrett, Salina, after he allegedly stole his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle and led law enforcement on two vehicle pursuits in the same day.

Barrett’s ex-girlfriend reported that Barrett had stolen her 1999 GMC Yukon from the 500 block of Charles St. on Monday, March 15. The man allegedly pulled the victim’s hair and stole her cell phone during the theft.

The same victim was involved in another domestic disturbance with the suspect on Wednesday at 5:52 a.m. Barrett left the scene driving at a high rate of speed and was also carrying a hatchet. Officers pursued the fleeing vehicle but eventually had to call off the chase when it got out in to rural Saline County, due to poor road conditions.

On the same day, Saline County Sheriff’s deputies were able to catch back up with the suspect at 8:20 a.m. He had tried to hide the car in a tree line at the intersection of Woodward Rd. and Farrelly Rd. when authorities detected it. The vehicle, though, took off as authorities approached and another vehicle chase had been initiated at speeds of 90 mph. However, once again, Barrett was able to allude authorities while traveling on dirt roads in poor condition due to rain.

Barrett’s luck finally ran out on Saturday, though. Officers were sent back to a residence in the 2300 block of Edward and found the man lying on the back porch at 6:27 a.m. Barrett was arrested and found to be in possession of the key of the stolen vehicle.

Barrett is charged with aggravated robbery, felony theft, domestic violence battery, felony flee and elude, misdemeanor flee and elude, reckless driving, felony interference with law enforcement, speeding, two counts of illegal display of a tag and an improper turn.

