Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 86 ° | Lo: 66 °

Salina Man Arrested After Shouting Threat in Bank

KSAL StaffSeptember 20, 2021

A Salina man is in jail after he allegedly threatened of an impending shooting at a bank.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Saturday at 3 p.m., 33-year-old Aldo Steffen entered the bank located inside Walmart at 2900 S. 9th Street.

Employees of the bank told officers that Steffen was shouting there would be a shooting soon. The employees then locked themselves in a back room and called police.

Steffen was found and arrested at the north entrance of Walmart. He is facing a possible charge of aggravated criminal threat.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Several Power Tools Stolen From Hou...

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating a theft of several tools from a house under cons...

September 20, 2021 Comments

Pursuit Ends in Arrest

Kansas News

September 20, 2021

Salina Man Arrested After Shouting ...

Kansas News

September 20, 2021

Ravens Rally to Stun Chiefs

Sports News

September 20, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Several Power Tools Stole...
September 20, 2021Comments
Pursuit Ends in Arrest
September 20, 2021Comments
Salina Man Arrested After...
September 20, 2021Comments
VIDEO: “Fight the G...
September 19, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices