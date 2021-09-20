Salina Man Arrested After Shouting Threat in Bank

A Salina man is in jail after he allegedly threatened of an impending shooting at a bank.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Saturday at 3 p.m., 33-year-old Aldo Steffen entered the bank located inside Walmart at 2900 S. 9th Street.

Employees of the bank told officers that Steffen was shouting there would be a shooting soon. The employees then locked themselves in a back room and called police.

Steffen was found and arrested at the north entrance of Walmart. He is facing a possible charge of aggravated criminal threat.