Salina Man Arrested After Firing Gun in Wal-Mart Parking Lot

Jeremy BohnSeptember 3, 2019

Authorities tracked down a man who allegedly started an altercation and fired a gun in the Salina Wal-Mart parking lot.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a melee started at 10:30 p.m. on Friday at Wal-Mart, 2900 S. 9th St.

Two men, a 65-year-old Salina man and his 28-year-old son, were both exiting Wal-Mart when an acquaintance, 29-year-old Joshua Mudd, Salina, began an argument.

Mudd allegedly started the violence by punching the younger man in the mouth. Mudd then pulled a gun and fired one shot. No one was struck.

When police scanned the lot, they found one .380 shell casing.

Authorities tracked down Mudd at a residence in Smolan, Kan. He was arrested and is charged with aggravated assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal threat, unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits and two-counts of battery.

