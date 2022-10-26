Salina, KS

Salina Man Arrested after Domestic Dispute

KSAL StaffOctober 26, 2022

A Salina man is in jail on drug charges after a domestic dispute.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 21-year-old Jayden Smith was taken into custody after an argument he had with his girlfriend at an apartment in the 700 block of South 2nd Street around 5pm Tuesday.

Police say the woman called her mother during the argument and when she arrived she told Smith to leave – and take his drugs with him. Smith reportedly broke a candle, put a hole in a door and broke the woman’s mirror off her Ford Fiesta as he left the property.

The women showed officers the the drugs he allegedly discarded on the floor before he walked out.

He’s now facing charges that could include damage to property plus possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school and intent to distribute.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

