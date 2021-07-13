Salina Man Arrested after Brandishing Guns

A Salina man who allegedly pointed a couple of guns at his neighbors was taken to the hospital after he was struck in the head with a wrench.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to the 700 block of Maple around 2:30am Monday after an altercation between neighbors. Police say 36-year-old Brandon Trow was intoxicated when he grabbed two handguns and walked across the street to confront two neighbors who were working on a car.

Words were exchanged and then Trow pointed the guns at a 36-year-old woman and 40-year-old man. The man hit Trow in the head with his wrench sending him back to his house bloody.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment and then arrested on multiple charges that could include two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery and criminal use of a weapon.