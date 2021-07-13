BREAKING NEWS

Salina Man Arrested after Brandishing Guns

KSAL StaffJuly 13, 2021

A Salina man who allegedly pointed a couple of guns at his neighbors was taken to the hospital after he was struck in the head with a wrench.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to the 700 block of Maple around 2:30am Monday after an altercation between neighbors. Police say 36-year-old Brandon Trow was intoxicated when he grabbed two handguns and walked across the street to confront two neighbors who were working on a car.

Words were exchanged and then Trow pointed the guns at a 36-year-old woman and 40-year-old man. The man hit Trow in the head with his wrench sending him back to his house bloody.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment and then arrested on multiple charges that could include two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery and criminal use of a weapon.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Man Arrested after Brandishi...

A Salina man who allegedly pointed a couple of guns at his neighbors was taken to the hospital after...

July 13, 2021 Comments

Drowning Victim Identified

Kansas News

July 13, 2021

Woman Ran Over by Teens in Stolen C...

Kansas News

July 13, 2021

Rescheduled River Festival Unveiled

Top News

July 13, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Man Arrested after...
July 13, 2021Comments
Drowning Victim Identifie...
July 13, 2021Comments
Woman Ran Over by Teens i...
July 13, 2021Comments
Alumnus Named Head KWU De...
July 13, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices