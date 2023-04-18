Salina Man Allegedly Pointed Knife at Cop

A man who allegedly pointed a knife at a Salina Police officer is in jail.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 28 year-old Darin Stewart was taken into custody after being tased in a room at the Airliner Motel on Monday evening.

Police say a woman answered the door and told the officer Stewart, who was wanted on an active warrant for a probation violation was in the room. The woman tried to shut the door, but the officer was able to enter and found Stewart holding a knife inside. He allegedly pointed the 4-inch blade at the cop before dropping it.

Police tased him after he would not obey commands to surrender. Stewart is now facing charges that could include felony interference with law enforcement and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Kimberly OConnor, 32 of Salina could face a charge of interference with a law enforcement officer in connection to the case.