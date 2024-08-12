Salina Man Accused of Hit and Run, DUI, Theft

An intoxicated man was taken into custody after a spree of events across Salina Saturday night.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 32-year-old Julius Eagle Feather Johnson was arrested after staff at the Casey’s on 9th and Crawford reported a man had stolen a bottle of Twisted Tea alcohol, some beef jerky and then left in a silver SUV.

Police were able to link Eagle Feather Johnson’s Lincoln MKX to an earlier hit and run crash in the 400 block of Baker, plus a road rage incident in the parking lot at the hospital before pulling him over at Santa Fe and Prescott.

He’s now facing numerous charges that could include DUI, hit and run and theft.