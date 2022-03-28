Salina, KS

Salina Man Accused of Domestic Battery

KSAL StaffMarch 28, 2022

Various charges are being requested after an alleged domestic violence case on Saturday in Salina.

Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 3000 block of Castle Court for reports of a domestic disturbance.

Officers mets with the 35-year-old female victim who was fleeing from the residence. Hanus said the officers noticed multiple injuries on the woman and received deatils about the alleged altercation with her male counterpart.

Based on the visible injury evidence, police made contact with the man, 32-year-old Matthew Levin of Salina, and arrested him.

Levin is facing charges that could include aggravated domestic battery, robbery and criminal restraint among others.

 

