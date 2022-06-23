Salina, KS

Salina Man Accused of Disorderly Conduct

KSAL StaffJune 23, 2022

A Salina man was arrested Wednesday evening after police say he was banging on car windows and attempting to instigate fights.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 32-year-old Zachary Fairchild was taken into custody around 5:45 p.m. and booked into the Saline County Jail. Fairchild is facing requested charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Forrester said police received reports that Fairchild was banging on car windows near the new Dollar General Market, located at 511 E. Iron Avenue. He was also allegedly running in and out of traffic.

A 55-year-old Abilene man reported to police that Fairchild had approached his vehicle and pounded on the windows, trying to start a fight. Once police arrived, Fairchild allegedly attempted to flee, but he tripped and fell. He was then arrested.

