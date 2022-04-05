Salina Man Accused of Child Sex Crimes

A Salina man has been arrested in connection to numerous alleged child sex crimes that took place over the course of the last six months.

Caden Starmer, 20, is facing requested charges of 26 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, five counts of aggravated indecent solicitation and seven counts of breach of privacy.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Sunday, police were sent to a residence in the 400 block of E. Mulberry. A resident at the house reported that a 10-year-old girl staying there had found pictures of her on Starmer’s phone. The girl was in the bathroom at the time and saw the phone sitting on a shelf.

More photos of the girl were discovered on Starmer’s phone as the situation unfolded. The girl notified the adult resident, who confronted Starmer. Starmer allegedly admitted to to taking photos of the girl while she was in the bathroom.

An investigation was launched, and Forrester said police found evidence that Starmer had been sexually assaulting the girl in the last six months, including the repeated photos while she was in the bathroom.

Starmer was arrested on Sunday and booked into the Saline County Jail.