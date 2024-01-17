Salina Man Accused of Biting Cop after Domestic Dispute

A Salina man is in jail after calling authorities for help after he told a 911 operator he’d been stabbed.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 300 block of West South Street early Wednesday after a domestic dispute turned violent between a man and woman just after midnight.

Police say 26-year-old Kristofer Allen had a superficial mark on his back and was hostile to officers when they arrived to sort through the situation. Police report he was aggressive toward EMS staff and allegedly bit a cop before being placed in a body wrap to be taken to the hospital for observation.

He’s now facing a number of charges for assaulting the officer and additional charges for battering a nurse and security guard at Salina Regional Health Center. The woman is not facing charges in the case.

Police say alcohol played a role in the incident.