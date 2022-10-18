Salina Man Accused in Dickinson County Case

A man already in jail in Salina in connection with a burglary and theft case is now also facing similar charges in Dickinson County.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, on September 20th, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a residential burglary on 2200 Avenue near Solomon. The unknown suspect at the time forced entry into the residence causing damage to a window. Numerous items of property were reported missing from the residence to include a Harley Davidson Road King, John Deere riding lawn mower, a .45 caliber rifle, 32 inch Sony Bravia TV, LG washer and dryer, Shark vacuum cleaner, MinnKota Trolling motor, CB radio, Champion Generator, 18th Century Mantel clock, and a check book. The estimated value of the property stolen was $24,216.

During the investigation, investigators with the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office identified Michael Kohman of Salina as a suspect in the case. A search warrant was obtained for Kohman’s residence in the 300 Block of North 11th Street in Salina. On October 11, 2022, the search warrant was executed at that residence with the assistance of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office was also conducting a similar burglary investigation that occurred in Saline County.

During the search of the residence, several items of stolen property taken from the residence on 2200 Avenue in rural Dickinson County was recovered. Property associated with the burglary case in Saline County was also recovered.

Michael Kohman was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail for charges associated with the burglary in Saline County as well as drug related charges.

On October 17th, a warrant was issued through Dickinson County District Court charging Michael Kohman with the burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property on 2200 Avenue.