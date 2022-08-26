Salina, KS

Salina Man Accused in Child Sex Case

Todd PittengerAugust 26, 2022

A Salina man is accused of committing child sex crimes in a Riley County community.

The Riley County Police Department says they arrested 39-year-old Leif Forster of Salina on Thursday in connection to sex crimes. The crimes are reported to have occurred in Ogden between August 2021 and May 2022 involving two, now 9-year-old female victims.

Forster was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for two counts each of aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He remains confined in the Riley County Jail on a total bond of $500,000.

