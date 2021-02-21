Salina, KS

Salina Library to Reopen Facilities

Todd PittengerFebruary 21, 2021

Salina Public Library is reopening its facilities.

According to the library, its building will reopen to the public on Monday, February 22nd. Entrance will be through the north doors only.

Visits are limited to 30 minutes, but visitors may stay up to an hour if they are using a computer or gaming equipment.

Pickup Service will continue and digital services are available around the clock.

Open Building Hours
9 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday–Saturday
Noon–6 p.m. Sunday

For more information visit, https://salinapubliclibrary.org/…/coronavirus-covid-19…/

Salina Library to Reopen Facilities

