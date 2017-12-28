Salina Liberty strengthen Offensive and Defensive lines. The Salina Liberty is proud to announcing the signings of OL Kelvin McCoy, OL/DL Brandon King, OL/DL Dana Harris Jr, DL/LB Ronald Buford Jr

Kelvin McCoy is a 6’3”, 315lb Offensive Lineman from Inglewood, California. McCoy went to college at Chowan University in Murfreesboro, North Carolina where he was part of the CIAA All Conference team. Kelvin was the starting Center for the Dodge City Law last year. Liberty Head Coach Heron O’Neal said, “He’s a big strong performer who has quickness and can get to the second level with his blocks. He was the anchor to the offensive line last year and can also play the guard position”.

Brandon King is a 6’4”, 330lb Offensive and Defensive Lineman from Georgia. In high school King was named one of Georgia’s top 100 prospects from Rivals. King went on to play college football at Alabama A&M and the University of South Alabama. Head Liberty Coach Heron O’Neal said, “King is a versatile lineman who can play both sides of the ball, making him an asset to our team.”

Dana Harris Jr. is a 6’3”, 318lb Offensive and Defensive Lineman from Detroit, Michigan. Harris attended Madison Heights High school. Harris then went on the Grand Rapids Community College where he was honorable mentions All-Midwest Football Conference selection while helping his team to an 11-0 undefeated season. Harris then went on to play at Youngstown State University. “Harris is another versatile lineman capable of playing every position on both sides on the ball. Our staff has worked diligently targeting players such as Dana that can bring skill set to the table which is a necessity in indoor football,” said Coach O’Neal.

Ronald Buford Jr. is a 6’4 215lb Defensive Lineman/ Defensive Back. Buford attended Bluefield High School where he helped them win 2 State Titles. Buford then went on to play College Ball for the Bluefield Rams. “He’s an athletic linebacker and defensive end. Ronald has long arms to go along with his quickness, where he is then able to provide constant pressure on the opposing teams quarterback by constantly getting into the backfield to get tackles for losses or sacks,” said Coach O’Neal.

The Salina Liberty is celebrating its 3rd season in the Champions Indoor Football League. Reserve your Tickets now through the Tony’s Pizza Event Center Box Office open Monday through Friday 8 am till 5 pm or by calling 785-826-7200. Tickets Start at just $9. Get more info at www.SalinaLiberty.com