Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Fair and Breezy

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 40 °

Salina Liberty Slice Through Omaha Beef to Stay Perfect

Pat StrathmanApril 11, 2021

The Omaha Beef weren’t ready for the ground-and-pound offense and stifling defense of the Salina Liberty.

Tailback Tracy Brooks logged four touchdowns, the defense limited Omaha to just 125 yards, and the Liberty remained perfect with a 39-14 victory over the Beef Saturday night at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. With the win, Salina improved to 3-0 on the season.

Salina thrashed Omaha in the first half. The Liberty took the opening kickoff and went 37 yards downfield, the last seven belonging to Brooks for a touchdown. The Liberty defense set the tone when Jake Lattimer blocked a field goal on Omaha’s first drive. The ball rolled out of the end zone, resulting in a safety.

Shortly after, Brooks sprinted 18 yards to the goal line, stretching the Liberty advantage to 16-0. Before the opening quarter came to a close, kicker Jimmy Allen nailed a 38-yard field goal, expanding the margin to 19-0.

That score would hold after the second before Salina started the second half with a defensive stop and a 35-yard march, capped off by a four-yard touchdown for Brooks. Brooks ran for 95 yards on 16 carries.

Quarterback Tyrie Adams was 10-of-14 passing for 50 yards, including a touchdown to running back Nelson Brown on the first play of the fourth frame.

Defensively, the Liberty recorded two sacks and forced two interceptions. Rusty Becker had four tackles, two for loss, a sack, a pass breakup, and a blocked field goal. Rookie Shaq Bradford recorded the other sack.

Dontra Matthew and Isiah Barfield each picked off a pass from quarterback Andrew Jackson, the starting quarterback for the Liberty in 2019.

The Liberty hit the road for the first time this season on Saturday, visiting the new expansion team – the Wyoming Mustangs.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Adams Stars in Liberty CIF Opener vs Force

April 2, 2021 10:58 pm

Salina Liberty Pound Arlington in 2021 Season...

March 28, 2021 10:47 pm

CIF Alters 2021 Liberty Schedule

October 12, 2020 5:52 pm

Liberty Reveal 2021 Schedule

August 25, 2020 5:49 pm


Latest Stories

Kansas News Sports News

Salina Liberty Slice Through Omaha ...

The Omaha Beef weren't ready for the ground-and-pound offense and stifling defense of the Salina Lib...

April 11, 2021 Comments

Softball earns split with Avila tha...

Sports News

April 11, 2021

Kenwood Cove Preparing to Reopen

Top News

April 11, 2021

Eisenhower Nazism Program Planned

Top News

April 11, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Liberty Slice Thro...
April 11, 2021Comments
Registration Open For Fai...
April 11, 2021Comments
Driver Hurt in Dickinson ...
April 11, 2021Comments
Six Most Wanted Arrests
April 10, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices