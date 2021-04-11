Salina Liberty Slice Through Omaha Beef to Stay Perfect

The Omaha Beef weren’t ready for the ground-and-pound offense and stifling defense of the Salina Liberty.

Tailback Tracy Brooks logged four touchdowns, the defense limited Omaha to just 125 yards, and the Liberty remained perfect with a 39-14 victory over the Beef Saturday night at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. With the win, Salina improved to 3-0 on the season.

Salina thrashed Omaha in the first half. The Liberty took the opening kickoff and went 37 yards downfield, the last seven belonging to Brooks for a touchdown. The Liberty defense set the tone when Jake Lattimer blocked a field goal on Omaha’s first drive. The ball rolled out of the end zone, resulting in a safety.

Shortly after, Brooks sprinted 18 yards to the goal line, stretching the Liberty advantage to 16-0. Before the opening quarter came to a close, kicker Jimmy Allen nailed a 38-yard field goal, expanding the margin to 19-0.

That score would hold after the second before Salina started the second half with a defensive stop and a 35-yard march, capped off by a four-yard touchdown for Brooks. Brooks ran for 95 yards on 16 carries.

Quarterback Tyrie Adams was 10-of-14 passing for 50 yards, including a touchdown to running back Nelson Brown on the first play of the fourth frame.

Defensively, the Liberty recorded two sacks and forced two interceptions. Rusty Becker had four tackles, two for loss, a sack, a pass breakup, and a blocked field goal. Rookie Shaq Bradford recorded the other sack.

Dontra Matthew and Isiah Barfield each picked off a pass from quarterback Andrew Jackson, the starting quarterback for the Liberty in 2019.

The Liberty hit the road for the first time this season on Saturday, visiting the new expansion team – the Wyoming Mustangs.