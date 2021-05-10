Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: A Few Clouds

Hi: 60 ° | Lo: 45 °

Salina Liberty Roll Dodge City Law

Pat StrathmanMay 10, 2021

The first bye week of the season didn’t slow down the Salina Liberty.

Tailbacks Dominique Carson and Tracy Brooks combined for 126 yards and five touchdowns, the offense scored on all but one of its 10 possessions, and the Liberty throttled the Dodge City Law, 62-34, Sunday afternoon at United Wireless Arena. With the win, the Liberty improved to 6-0 on the season.

New wide receiver Chad Steinwachs kicked off the scoring for the Liberty. The 6-foot-4 target joined the Liberty earlier in the week and finished with two touchdown grabs in his first game.

Carson extended the Liberty advantage to 27-14 after a 21-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. Salina would tack on another score before the break, increasing the cushion to 34-14 at halftime.

Salina took advantage of excellent field position all game and received a boost from its defense with a pair of end zone interceptions, one by Naiquan Thomas and another by Kendrick Harper.

Carson ended up with 47 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries. Brooks ran for 52 yards and three TD’s on nine carries. The two averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

Quarterback Tyrie Adams completed 12 of 17 passes for 102 yards and four touchdowns. Ed Smith added to his scoring lead in the CIF by recording two scores. Adams also ran for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Salina stays on the road this Saturday, traveling to Sioux City to square off with the Bandits.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Liberty’s Heron O’Neal Selected f...

May 7, 2021 9:11 am

Liberty Dominate Bandits in Battle of Unbeate...

April 25, 2021 11:23 am

Liberty Blast Wyoming, 63-32

April 18, 2021 1:50 pm

Salina Liberty Slice Through Omaha Beef to St...

April 11, 2021 4:03 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Salina Liberty Roll Dodge City Law

The first bye week of the season didn't slow down the Salina Liberty. Tailbacks Dominique Carson ...

May 10, 2021 Comments

KSU Polytechnic Student From Bennin...

Top News

May 10, 2021

Fungus Takes Aim at Eastern Red Ced...

Farming News

May 10, 2021

Composting Uneaten Food

Farming News

May 10, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Langston Hughes Novel to ...
May 9, 2021Comments
FHSU Event Targets Potent...
May 9, 2021Comments
Big SJMS Museum Grand Ope...
May 9, 2021Comments
Severe Weather Rolls Thro...
May 9, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices