Salina Liberty Roll Dodge City Law

The first bye week of the season didn’t slow down the Salina Liberty.

Tailbacks Dominique Carson and Tracy Brooks combined for 126 yards and five touchdowns, the offense scored on all but one of its 10 possessions, and the Liberty throttled the Dodge City Law, 62-34, Sunday afternoon at United Wireless Arena. With the win, the Liberty improved to 6-0 on the season.

New wide receiver Chad Steinwachs kicked off the scoring for the Liberty. The 6-foot-4 target joined the Liberty earlier in the week and finished with two touchdown grabs in his first game.

Carson extended the Liberty advantage to 27-14 after a 21-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. Salina would tack on another score before the break, increasing the cushion to 34-14 at halftime.

Salina took advantage of excellent field position all game and received a boost from its defense with a pair of end zone interceptions, one by Naiquan Thomas and another by Kendrick Harper.

Carson ended up with 47 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries. Brooks ran for 52 yards and three TD’s on nine carries. The two averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

Quarterback Tyrie Adams completed 12 of 17 passes for 102 yards and four touchdowns. Ed Smith added to his scoring lead in the CIF by recording two scores. Adams also ran for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Salina stays on the road this Saturday, traveling to Sioux City to square off with the Bandits.