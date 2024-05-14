Salina Liberty release statement on AFL

The Salina Liberty and its ownership group released a statement on the current status of the Arena Football League.

Several teams within the current iteration of the AFL have voiced concerns on the league and its lack of leadership and shortcomings on promises made by the league. Three teams have also announced their immediate ceasing of operations, including the Iowa Rampage, Minnesota Myth, and the Georgia Force.

Given the current landscape of the AFL, the Liberty voiced their confidence in what they are doing, and how they intend to navigate the fluid situation of the league, while not just continuing to compete, but competing for a championship.

The Liberty are currently 2-0 on the season, coming off an impressive 50-30 blowout win at the Nashville Kats on Sunday. Salina is slated to visit the Billings Outlaws on Saturday night.

The statement can be read below.