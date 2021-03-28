Salina, KS

Salina Liberty Pound Arlington in 2021 Season Opener

Pat StrathmanMarch 28, 2021

After missing the entire 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salina Liberty made their return Saturday night.

At times, play wasn’t pretty, but the end result was a lopsided victory. Salina dominated Arlington 62-17 to open the 2021 campaign inside the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Plenty of new faces were featured throughout the contest, but a returner kicked off the season in style. Tailback Tracy Brooks logged two touchdowns in the first quarter.

After an Arlington field goal, Salina took control. Quarterback Mitch Kidd threw three touchdowns after an injury to Tyrie Adams. Running back Charles Arnold returned two kickoffs for scores and added a rushing touchdown.

Defensively, former Kansas Wesleyan defensive end Shaq Bradford recorded three sacks. Bethany defensive back Tre Roberts picked off a pair of Arlington passes.

Salina spread the wealth as the Liberty were without key players, giving rookies an opportunity for work.

The Liberty are back in action Friday as they host the Wichita Force in the Champions Indoor Football season opener.

