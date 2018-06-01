Salina Legion Baseball Ready for 2018 Season

School may be out for summer, but baseball continues on.

The Salina Falcons and Hawks are ready for the 2018 season to begin this weekend. The ‘A’ Hawks start Friday with a home doubleheader against Newton while the ‘AAA’ Falcons head to east for the Ottawa Tournament.

Five players return for the Falcons. Salina South’s Brady McAfee was second on the team last year with 24 RBI on 19 hits. He also accumulated the second-most doubles with six.

Salina South has three others back in Seth Catania, Layne Haddock and Cade Sterrett. Haddock was third on the squad with 26 runs scored while swiping a team-high 12 bags. Catania recorded 22 hits with a .262 batting average in 31 games.

Ell-Saline’s Richard Davis is also back after receiving action in six games a season ago. The Falcons are coached by Luke Curry and the Hawks are led by Dalton Dooley.

Salina Falcons Roster

Zach Farmer, Salina Central

Layne Haddock, Salina South

Richard Davis, Ell-Saline

Ryan Dix, Salina Central

Cade Sterrett, Salina South

Seth Catania, Salina South

Brayden Pavey, Salina Central

Brogen Richardson, Salina Central

Ben Driver, Salina Central

Sheldon Perez, Salina South

Brady McAfee, Salina South

Ethan Kickhaefer, Salina Central

Kade Stover, Sacred Heart

Cason Long, Salina South

Salina Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Place Field/Notes Time May 30th Alumni Salina Dean Evans / (Single 7) 6:00pm June 1st – June 3rd at Ottawa Tournament Ottawa Ottawa Legion Field TBA June 5th at McPherson* McPherson Grant Sports Complex 6 & 8pm June 8th-June 10th at Emporia Tournament Emporia Soden’s Grove TBA June 13th Concordia Salina Dean Evans 6 & 8pm June 18th Buhler* Salina Dean Evans 6 & 8pm June 20th at Concordia Concordia TBA 6 & 8pm June 22nd-June 24th at McPherson Tournament McPherson Grant Sports Complex / LightCap Field TBA June 27th Hutchinson* Salina Dean Evans 6 & 8pm June 28th Newton Salina Dean Evans 6 & 8pm July 4th- July 7th Grand Slam Tournament Salina Dean Evans / Matson TBA July 10th at Newton* Newton Centennial Field 6 & 8pm July 12th at Wichita* Wichita TBA 6 & 8pm July 16th – July 21st Zone Tournament TBA TBA TBA July 25th – 29th AAA State Tournament Emporia Soden’s Grove TBA TBA Midwest Regional TBA TBA TBA TBA World Series Shelby, NC Keeter Stadium TBA

Salina Hawks Roster

Zach Isaacson, Salina South

Jonas Boughman, Salina South

Neil Tabor, Salina South

Joshua Weiser, Sacred Heart

Cade Hannert, Salina South

Brentley Newton, Bennington

Colton Bell, Ell-Saline

Cole Schneider, Ell-Saline

Jovan Suarez, Salina South

Evan Vaugh, Salina South

Jordan Anderson, Salina South

Logan Burr, Salina South

Tristin Kinderknect, Salina South

Salina Hawks Schedule