Salina Legion Baseball Ready for 2018 Season

Pat StrathmanJune 1, 2018

School may be out for summer, but baseball continues on.

The Salina Falcons and Hawks are ready for the 2018 season to begin this weekend. The ‘A’ Hawks start Friday with a home doubleheader against Newton while the ‘AAA’ Falcons head to east for the Ottawa Tournament.

Five players return for the Falcons. Salina South’s Brady McAfee was second on the team last year with 24 RBI on 19 hits. He also accumulated the second-most doubles with six.

Salina South has three others back in Seth Catania, Layne Haddock and Cade Sterrett. Haddock was third on the squad with 26 runs scored while swiping a team-high 12 bags. Catania recorded 22 hits with a .262 batting average in 31 games.

Ell-Saline’s Richard Davis is also back after receiving action in six games a season ago. The Falcons are coached by Luke Curry and the Hawks are led by Dalton Dooley.

Salina Falcons Roster

Zach Farmer, Salina Central
Layne Haddock, Salina South
Richard Davis, Ell-Saline
Ryan Dix, Salina Central
Cade Sterrett, Salina South
Seth Catania, Salina South
Brayden Pavey, Salina Central
Brogen Richardson, Salina Central
Ben Driver, Salina Central
Sheldon Perez, Salina South
Brady McAfee, Salina South
Ethan Kickhaefer, Salina Central
Kade Stover, Sacred Heart
Cason Long, Salina South

Salina Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Place Field/Notes Time
May 30th Alumni Salina Dean Evans / (Single 7) 6:00pm
June 1st – June 3rd at Ottawa Tournament Ottawa Ottawa Legion Field TBA
June 5th at McPherson* McPherson Grant Sports Complex 6 & 8pm
June 8th-June 10th at Emporia Tournament Emporia Soden’s Grove TBA
June 13th Concordia Salina Dean Evans 6 & 8pm
June 18th Buhler* Salina Dean Evans 6 & 8pm
June 20th at Concordia Concordia TBA 6 & 8pm
June 22nd-June 24th at McPherson Tournament McPherson Grant Sports Complex / LightCap Field TBA
June 27th Hutchinson* Salina Dean Evans 6 & 8pm
June 28th Newton Salina Dean Evans 6 & 8pm
July 4th- July 7th Grand Slam Tournament Salina Dean Evans / Matson TBA
July 10th at Newton* Newton Centennial Field 6 & 8pm
July 12th at Wichita* Wichita TBA 6 & 8pm
July 16th – July 21st Zone Tournament TBA TBA TBA
July 25th – 29th AAA State Tournament Emporia Soden’s Grove TBA
TBA Midwest Regional TBA TBA TBA
TBA World Series Shelby, NC Keeter Stadium TBA

Salina Hawks Roster

Zach Isaacson, Salina South
Jonas Boughman, Salina South
Neil Tabor, Salina South
Joshua Weiser, Sacred Heart
Cade Hannert, Salina South
Brentley Newton, Bennington
Colton Bell, Ell-Saline
Cole Schneider, Ell-Saline
Jovan Suarez, Salina South
Evan Vaugh, Salina South
Jordan Anderson, Salina South
Logan Burr, Salina South
Tristin Kinderknect, Salina South

Salina Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Place Field/Notes Time
June 1st Newton Salina Dean Evans 6 & 8pm
June 4th Hutchinson Salina Dean Evans 6 & 8pm
June 6th at Concordia Concordia TBA 6 & 8pm
June 7th Ottawa Salina Dean Evans 5 & 7pm
June 9th at Ottawa Ottawa TBA 1 & 3pm
June 15th – 16th Andover Tournament Andover TBA TBA
June 19th Hays Saina Dean Evans 6 & 8pm
June 22nd at Newton Newton Centennial Field 6 & 8pm
June 24th Wichita Salina Dean Evans 12 & 2pm
June 27th at Hays Hays TBA 6 & 8pm
June 29th at Hutchinson Hutchinson TBA 6 & 8pm
June 30th Concordia Salina Dean Evans 2 & 4pm
July 4th – July 7th Grand Slam Salina Dean Evans/Matson TBA
July 10th at Wichita Wichita TBA 4:30 & 6:30pm
July 11th – July 15th Zone Tournament TBA TBA TBD
July 18th – July 22nd “A” State Tournament Leavenworth TBA TBD

