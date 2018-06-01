Salina Legion Baseball Ready for 2018 Season

School may be out for summer, but baseball continues on.
The Salina Falcons and Hawks are ready for the 2018 season to begin this weekend. The ‘A’ Hawks start Friday with a home doubleheader against Newton while the ‘AAA’ Falcons head to east for the Ottawa Tournament.
Five players return for the Falcons. Salina South’s Brady McAfee was second on the team last year with 24 RBI on 19 hits. He also accumulated the second-most doubles with six.
Salina South has three others back in Seth Catania, Layne Haddock and Cade Sterrett. Haddock was third on the squad with 26 runs scored while swiping a team-high 12 bags. Catania recorded 22 hits with a .262 batting average in 31 games.
Ell-Saline’s Richard Davis is also back after receiving action in six games a season ago. The Falcons are coached by Luke Curry and the Hawks are led by Dalton Dooley.
Salina Falcons Roster
Zach Farmer, Salina Central
Layne Haddock, Salina South
Richard Davis, Ell-Saline
Ryan Dix, Salina Central
Cade Sterrett, Salina South
Seth Catania, Salina South
Brayden Pavey, Salina Central
Brogen Richardson, Salina Central
Ben Driver, Salina Central
Sheldon Perez, Salina South
Brady McAfee, Salina South
Ethan Kickhaefer, Salina Central
Kade Stover, Sacred Heart
Cason Long, Salina South
Salina Falcons Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Place
|Field/Notes
|Time
|May 30th
|Alumni
|Salina
|Dean Evans / (Single 7)
|6:00pm
|June 1st – June 3rd
|at Ottawa Tournament
|Ottawa
|Ottawa Legion Field
|TBA
|June 5th
|at McPherson*
|McPherson
|Grant Sports Complex
|6 & 8pm
|June 8th-June 10th
|at Emporia Tournament
|Emporia
|Soden’s Grove
|TBA
|June 13th
|Concordia
|Salina
|Dean Evans
|6 & 8pm
|June 18th
|Buhler*
|Salina
|Dean Evans
|6 & 8pm
|June 20th
|at Concordia
|Concordia
|TBA
|6 & 8pm
|June 22nd-June 24th
|at McPherson Tournament
|McPherson
|Grant Sports Complex / LightCap Field
|TBA
|June 27th
|Hutchinson*
|Salina
|Dean Evans
|6 & 8pm
|June 28th
|Newton
|Salina
|Dean Evans
|6 & 8pm
|July 4th- July 7th
|Grand Slam Tournament
|Salina
|Dean Evans / Matson
|TBA
|July 10th
|at Newton*
|Newton
|Centennial Field
|6 & 8pm
|July 12th
|at Wichita*
|Wichita
|TBA
|6 & 8pm
|July 16th – July 21st
|Zone Tournament
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|July 25th – 29th
|AAA State Tournament
|Emporia
|Soden’s Grove
|TBA
|TBA
|Midwest Regional
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|World Series
|Shelby, NC
|Keeter Stadium
|TBA
Salina Hawks Roster
Zach Isaacson, Salina South
Jonas Boughman, Salina South
Neil Tabor, Salina South
Joshua Weiser, Sacred Heart
Cade Hannert, Salina South
Brentley Newton, Bennington
Colton Bell, Ell-Saline
Cole Schneider, Ell-Saline
Jovan Suarez, Salina South
Evan Vaugh, Salina South
Jordan Anderson, Salina South
Logan Burr, Salina South
Tristin Kinderknect, Salina South
Salina Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Place
|Field/Notes
|Time
|June 1st
|Newton
|Salina
|Dean Evans
|6 & 8pm
|June 4th
|Hutchinson
|Salina
|Dean Evans
|6 & 8pm
|June 6th
|at Concordia
|Concordia
|TBA
|6 & 8pm
|June 7th
|Ottawa
|Salina
|Dean Evans
|5 & 7pm
|June 9th
|at Ottawa
|Ottawa
|TBA
|1 & 3pm
|June 15th – 16th
|Andover Tournament
|Andover
|TBA
|TBA
|June 19th
|Hays
|Saina
|Dean Evans
|6 & 8pm
|June 22nd
|at Newton
|Newton
|Centennial Field
|6 & 8pm
|June 24th
|Wichita
|Salina
|Dean Evans
|12 & 2pm
|June 27th
|at Hays
|Hays
|TBA
|6 & 8pm
|June 29th
|at Hutchinson
|Hutchinson
|TBA
|6 & 8pm
|June 30th
|Concordia
|Salina
|Dean Evans
|2 & 4pm
|July 4th – July 7th
|Grand Slam
|Salina
|Dean Evans/Matson
|TBA
|July 10th
|at Wichita
|Wichita
|TBA
|4:30 & 6:30pm
|July 11th – July 15th
|Zone Tournament
|TBA
|TBA
|TBD
|July 18th – July 22nd
|“A” State Tournament
|Leavenworth
|TBA
|TBD