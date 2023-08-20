Salina Lawyer Among “Best Lawyers”

A Salina attorney has been deemed by his peers as among the best in the country at what he does.

According to the Norton, Wasserman, Jones & Kelly law firm in, Salina Norman R. Kelly has again been selected by his peers to be included in the 30th Edition (2024 Edition)of “The Best Lawyers in America” for his work in the practice area of Personal Injury Litigation.

This is his tenth consecutive year of Kelly being selected to “The Best Lawyers in America”.

Inclusion in “The Best Lawyers in America” is based on an “exhaustive and rigorous” peer-review survey compromising more than 7.3 million confidential evaluations by top attorneys. Best Lawyers has been regarded by both the profession and the public as the most credible and definitive guide to legal excellence in the United States. No fee or purchase is required and thus being listed in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.

Best Lawyers is one of the most visible peer-review publications in the legal profession. Best Lawyers partners with many of the highest circulated publications in the world, including the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times,

the San Francisco Chronicle, the Washington Post and the Chicago Tribune