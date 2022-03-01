Salina, KS

Salina Law Enforcement Honored

Todd PittengerMarch 1, 2022

The Salina Police Department and Saline County Sheriffs Office are among 35 law enforcement agencies across the state receiving AAA Kansas Community Traffic Safety Awards for their 2021 work to keep roadways in their cities and counties safe through a variety of initiatives and programs.

According to AAA Kansas, the awards have been presented annually since 2011 to community law enforcement agencies for their efforts to successfully and cost-effectively foster and improve local traffic safety. The agencies are scored and recognized for their efforts in multiple categories, including education, emergency medical response, enforcement, and traffic engineering collaborations and solutions.

The honored law enforcement agencies will be recognized by AAA Kansas with award plaques being presented to the police chiefs and sheriffs in their communities in the coming weeks and months. The recognized agencies and their 2021 award levels are as follows:

 

Agency 2021 Award Level
Andover Police Department Platinum
Arkansas City Police Department Platinum
Basehor Police Department Platinum
Brown County Sheriff’s Office Platinum
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Platinum
Cloud County Sheriff’s Office Platinum
Coffeyville Police Department Gold
Concordia Police Department Gold
Dodge City Police Department Platinum
El Dorado Police Department Platinum
Fort Scott Police Department Platinum
Gardner Police Department Silver
Hays Police Department Silver
Hiawatha Police Department Gold
Horton Police Department Gold
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Platinum
Leawood Police Department Platinum
Lenexa Police Department Platinum
Linn County Sheriff’s Office Gold
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Platinum
McPherson County Sheriff’s Office Gold
Mission Police Department Platinum
Olathe Police Department Platinum
Ottawa Police Department Gold
Overland Park Police Department Platinum
Parsons Police Department Platinum
Pittsburg Police Department Platinum
Roeland Park Police Department Platinum
Rose Hill Police Department Platinum
Salina Police Department Platinum
Saline County Sheriff’s Office Gold
Shawnee Police Department Platinum
Spring Hill Police Department Platinum
Wellsville Police Department Silver
Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office Platinum

 

 

