Salina Law Enforcement Honored

The Salina Police Department and Saline County Sheriffs Office are among 35 law enforcement agencies across the state receiving AAA Kansas Community Traffic Safety Awards for their 2021 work to keep roadways in their cities and counties safe through a variety of initiatives and programs.
According to AAA Kansas, the awards have been presented annually since 2011 to community law enforcement agencies for their efforts to successfully and cost-effectively foster and improve local traffic safety. The agencies are scored and recognized for their efforts in multiple categories, including education, emergency medical response, enforcement, and traffic engineering collaborations and solutions.
The honored law enforcement agencies will be recognized by AAA Kansas with award plaques being presented to the police chiefs and sheriffs in their communities in the coming weeks and months. The recognized agencies and their 2021 award levels are as follows:
|Agency
|2021 Award Level
|Andover Police Department
|Platinum
|Arkansas City Police Department
|Platinum
|Basehor Police Department
|Platinum
|Brown County Sheriff’s Office
|Platinum
|Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office
|Platinum
|Cloud County Sheriff’s Office
|Platinum
|Coffeyville Police Department
|Gold
|Concordia Police Department
|Gold
|Dodge City Police Department
|Platinum
|El Dorado Police Department
|Platinum
|Fort Scott Police Department
|Platinum
|Gardner Police Department
|Silver
|Hays Police Department
|Silver
|Hiawatha Police Department
|Gold
|Horton Police Department
|Gold
|Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
|Platinum
|Leawood Police Department
|Platinum
|Lenexa Police Department
|Platinum
|Linn County Sheriff’s Office
|Gold
|Lyon County Sheriff’s Office
|Platinum
|McPherson County Sheriff’s Office
|Gold
|Mission Police Department
|Platinum
|Olathe Police Department
|Platinum
|Ottawa Police Department
|Gold
|Overland Park Police Department
|Platinum
|Parsons Police Department
|Platinum
|Pittsburg Police Department
|Platinum
|Roeland Park Police Department
|Platinum
|Rose Hill Police Department
|Platinum
|Salina Police Department
|Platinum
|Saline County Sheriff’s Office
|Gold
|Shawnee Police Department
|Platinum
|Spring Hill Police Department
|Platinum
|Wellsville Police Department
|Silver
|Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office
|Platinum