Salina Law Enforcement Honored

The Salina Police Department and Saline County Sheriffs Office are among 35 law enforcement agencies across the state receiving AAA Kansas Community Traffic Safety Awards for their 2021 work to keep roadways in their cities and counties safe through a variety of initiatives and programs.

According to AAA Kansas, the awards have been presented annually since 2011 to community law enforcement agencies for their efforts to successfully and cost-effectively foster and improve local traffic safety. The agencies are scored and recognized for their efforts in multiple categories, including education, emergency medical response, enforcement, and traffic engineering collaborations and solutions.

The honored law enforcement agencies will be recognized by AAA Kansas with award plaques being presented to the police chiefs and sheriffs in their communities in the coming weeks and months. The recognized agencies and their 2021 award levels are as follows: