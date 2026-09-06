Big Brothers Big Sisters “Big Connections Crawl”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina is planning a first of its kind “Big Connections Crawl”. It’s an interactive downtown bar crawl along Santa Fe Avenue, followed by a free outdoor concert at Campbell Plaza, raising money for youth mentorship programs

According to the organization the objective for participants is simple, to have fun while earning points throughout the crawl to become the overall winner. However, the true purpose of this event goes far beyond competition. It is designed to connect people with each other, connect them with local businesses, connect them with the community, and connect them with the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina.

Through this event, they have partnered with local nonprofits and sponsors to host water stations along Santa Fe, featuring water generously donated by Mahaska. They are also collaborating with businesses throughout downtown Salina to create interactive challenges using the Eventzee app.

Participants will complete activities such as:

Finding and scanning hidden QR codes inside local businesses.

Taking pictures with business logos.

Answering trivia and multiple-choice questions.

Watching short videos about local art and landmarks.

Completing fun photo challenges throughout downtown.

One challenge may ask participants to take a photo with four people they do not know. While simple, this encourages them to step outside their comfort zone, meet new people, and form new connections, all while earning points toward victory.

The crawl also serves as an opportunity to connect participants with Salina itself. Through challenges tied to public art, local history, businesses, and community organizations, participants will discover and appreciate the unique character of our city.

Most importantly, this event connects people with the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina.

Their mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Across the country, volunteer numbers have declined, creating a greater need for mentors than ever before. The BIG Connections Crawl allows us to reach a different demographic of individuals who may not otherwise learn about our programs.

As participants move through the crawl, they will learn what it means to be a mentor, the impact a Big can have on a child’s life, and how our organization is helping young people reach their full potential. They will even have opportunities to earn points by signing up to become a Big or encouraging someone else to learn more about mentoring.

Every new mentor means another child in Salina can be matched with a caring adult role model. Every connection made throughout this event helps strengthen our community and creates opportunities for local youth to thrive.

They invite everyone to join them on this journey to explore, learn, connect, and make a difference.

The Big Connections Crawl isn’t just about winning points. It’s about building connections that can change lives.