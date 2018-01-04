Salina, KS

Now: 25 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 25 ° | Lo: 17 °

Salina K Mart Survives Another Round of Closings

Metro Source NewsJanuary 4, 2018

Sears Holdings is closing over 100 more stores.

Sears Holdings said Thursday that it will be closing 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears outlets between March and April, with liquidation sales starting as soon as January 12th. The company declined to say how many employees will get pink slips, but indicated most are part-time workers.

Sears has lost an estimated ten-billion dollars over the last six years.

The Salina K-Mart store is not among those being closed. One Kansas location is being clsoed, though. The K Mart at 4830 S. Broadway in Wichita is being closed.

The stores will be clolsing this spring, between March and early April.

Complete List of Store Closings

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Salina K Mart Survives Another Roun...

Sears Holdings is closing over 100 more stores. Sears Holdings said Thursday that it will be clos...

January 4, 2018 Comments

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt Th...

Sports News

January 4, 2018

Abilene Honored Top True Western To...

Top News

January 4, 2018

Man Demands Return of Phony Money

Kansas News

January 4, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Demands Return of Pho...
January 4, 2018Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
Bow Stolen, Toys Broken
January 4, 2018Comments
Funding Sought for “...
January 4, 2018Comments
2 Men Treated after Motel...
January 4, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018