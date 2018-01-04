Salina K Mart Survives Another Round of Closings

Sears Holdings is closing over 100 more stores.

Sears Holdings said Thursday that it will be closing 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears outlets between March and April, with liquidation sales starting as soon as January 12th. The company declined to say how many employees will get pink slips, but indicated most are part-time workers.

Sears has lost an estimated ten-billion dollars over the last six years.

The Salina K-Mart store is not among those being closed. One Kansas location is being clsoed, though. The K Mart at 4830 S. Broadway in Wichita is being closed.

The stores will be clolsing this spring, between March and early April.

Complete List of Store Closings