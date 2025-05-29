Salina Juneteenth Weekend Planned

There will be multiple opportunities to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday in Salina.

According to the Salina Juneteenth Committee, the 18th Annual Salina Juneteenth Celebration will take place Thursday, June 19th, through Saturday, June 21st. A full slate of events are planned honoring and celebrating Black history, culture, and community.

Thursday, June 19

The celebration begins with a special screening of “Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom” at the Art Center Cinema (150 S. Santa Fe). Showtimes are 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM, with a panel discussion following the 6:00 PM screening, moderated by Pastor Robert M. Cunningham of Lift Church of God in Christ.

Both showings are free and open to the public.

Friday, June 20

The Salina committee launches a brand-new tradition with “R&B in the Park” at 6:00 PM in Oakdale Park. The night features live soul music from Rudy Love & The Encore—a Smoky Hill River Festival favorite in 2022 and 2023—alongside special guests DJ Detroit and Cash Hollistah.

Food trucks will be on site, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and coolers (no glass bottles permitted). This event is free to the public.

Saturday, June 21

The celebration concludes with the Juneteenth Parade, which kicks off at 10:00 AM at the corner of 9th Street & Iron Avenue. The parade is followed by the Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Oakdale Park, beginning at 11:00 AM. Festivities will include live performances from Kim Paige and special guest Zafaja, with a keynote address from Brenda McDaniel, 2025 inductee into the Kansas Teacher Hall of Fame. There will be food trucks, vendors, as well as kids’ games, and prize giveaways.

Vendors, food trucks, and volunteers are encouraged to join in the celebration.

_ _ _

Visit www.salinajuneteenth.org to sign up, reserve space, or learn more.