Salina Juneteenth Committee Raising Funds

Todd PittengerFebruary 26, 2023

You can help support an effort to bring awareness and funding to local Juneteenth festivities in Salina.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is an annual holiday celebrated on June 19th in the United States to commemorate the ending of slavery. It marks the day in 1865 when word reached African Americans in Texas that slavery in the United States had been abolished. More than two years earlier, on New Year’s Day, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Delivered during the American Civil War, this proclamation ordered the freeing of all slaves in states that were rebelling against Union forces.

Each year in Salina, Juneteenth events are held celebrating African American freedom while encouraging self-development and respect for all cultures.

To support and sponsor educational, historical reenactments, and social activities to celebrate Juneteenth, the Salina Juneteenth Committee is selling popcorn as a fundraiser. 50% of each purchase benefits this fundraiser. You can help them reach their goal by buying some popcorn, which will be delivered to you door.

The Salina Juneteenth Celebration this year will be on June 17th in Oakdale Park.

Click to participate in fundraiser:

https://s.dgpopup.com/5f6i1xz7

