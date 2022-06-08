Salina Judge Vacancy Filled

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Jacob Peterson of Salina as a new judge to the 28th Judicial District.

According to the Governor’s Office, the position was created by the retirement of Judge Patrick Thompson.

“Jacob has strong relationships throughout Saline and Ottawa Counties,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “He is passionate about supporting his community and has the diverse experience necessary to serve as a judge.”

Peterson has been an attorney at Clark, Mize, & Linville, Chartered, since being admitted to the bar in 2012, focusing on civil litigation and healthcare. He is a member of the Defense Research Institute, the Kansas Bar Association, the American Health Law Association, and the Kansas Association of Defense Counsel, and formerly served as President of the Saline-Ottawa County Bar Association. In addition to his professional associations, Peterson was involved in his local community as an attorney and law student through Leadership Salina, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Crimestoppers, and the Salina Child Care Association. He earned his law degree from Washington University School of Law in 2012 and resides in Saline County with his wife and two children.

“It is a humbling opportunity to serve as a district court judge,” Peterson said. “A judge must understand, appreciate, and live up to the responsibility that comes with such a position. I am eager and prepared to begin my service on the bench.”

District court judges in the 28th Judicial District are appointed by the Governor and selected from nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. Following an initial retention vote, judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years.

The other nominees selected by the district nominating commission were Amy Taylor Norton and W. Brad Sutton.

