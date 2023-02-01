Salina, KS

Salina Jewelry Store Robbed

KSAL StaffFebruary 1, 2023

Authorities are reviewing surveillance video from inside a Salina jewelry store after two suspects ran away with a tray of gold rings.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, police are looking for two black men who walked into Vernon Jewelers, 123 N. Santa Fe just before closing time on Monday around 5:15pm and asked to look at some gold chains.

Next, the two looked at a tray of gold rings before one visited the restroom. On his return he grabbed the tray of rings and both ran out the door.

Staff described one of the suspects as older with a shaved head, wearing a black Covid-19 mask over his face. The younger man was wearing a K-State shirt and had dreadlocks and a beard.

Loss is listed at nearly $11,000.

