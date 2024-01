Salina Invitational Tournament Radio Coverage

The 2024 edition of the Salina Invitational Tournament is set to tip-off on Thursday, January 18th at Salina South and Salina Central High Schools.

Meridian Media is excited to provide live play-by-play coverage for Salina South, Salina Central, and Abilene games during the three day tournament.

THURSDAY COVERAGE

Salina Central Girls vs LiberalĀ

Airing on 1150 KSAL / 106.7 FM

Online Audio available HERE.

Pregame coverage beginning at approximately 5:45 PM

Tip-off scheduled for 6 PM at Salina Central HS

Salina Central Boys vs Andover

Airing on 1150 KSAL / 106.7 FM

Online Audio available HERE.

Pregame coverage beginning at approximately 7:30 PM

Tip-off scheduled for shortly after 7:30 PM at Salina Central HS

Salina South Girls vs Abilene

Salina South coverage airing on Y 93.7 FM

Online Audio available HERE.

Abilene coverage airing on 1560 KABI / 95.9 FM

Online Audio available HERE.

Pregame coverage beginning at approximately 5:45 PM

Tip-off scheduled for 6 PM at Salina South HS

Salina South Boys vs Abilene