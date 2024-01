Salina Invitational Results – Day 2

GIRLS BRACKET

SEMIFINALS

Andover defeats Liberal, 67-39

Great Bend defeats Salina South, 44-37

CONSOLATION

Salina Central defeats Junction City , 51-9

Buhler defeats Abilene, 34-13

SATURDAY MATCHUPS

Championship – Andover vs Great Bend, 1 PM at Kansas Wesleyan

3rd Place – Salina South vs Liberal, 10 AM at Kansas Wesleyan

5th Place – Salina Central vs Buhler, 1 PM at Salina South HS

7th Place – Abilene vs Junction City, 10 AM at Salina South HS

BOYS BRACKET

SEMIFINALS

Wichita South defeats Abilene, 67-61

Andover defeats Great Bend, 65-58

CONSOLATION

Salina Central defeats Buhler, 52-38

Liberal defeats Salina South, 57-55

SATURDAY MATCHUPS

Championship – Wichita South vs Andover, 3 PM at Kansas Wesleyan

3rd Place – Great Bend vs Abilene, 11:30 AM at Kansas Wesleyan

5th Place – Salina Central vs Liberal, 3 PM at Salina South HS

7th Place – Salina South vs Buhler, 11:30 AM at Salina South HS