Salina Independent Contractor Arrested On Numerous Charges

Jeremy BohnFebruary 22, 2021

Salina Police continue to investigate after an independent contractor is arrested on suspicion of committing frauds and forgeries.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that SPD has arrested 42-year-old William Tarpein, Salina.

Tarpein worked on jobs for Kape Roofing, 315 W. Pacific, as an independent contractor. As part of the job, Tarpein would visit potential job sites and give estimates. He then bought materials and arranged for the work to be done.

Authorities allege that Tarpein would then take payments from customers and not provide them to them to Kape. He also allegedly passed fictitious checks at Central National Bank, 454 S. Ohio.

Tarpein is charged with six counts of forgery, eight counts of theft by deception, seven counts of theft and three counts of giving a worthless check.

SPD continues to investigate as the total loss currently from Tarpein’s scheme is believed to be in excess of $70,000.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021.

