Salina HVAC Teams Trying to Beat the Heat

Summertime’s scorching temperatures has HVAC teams across Salina striving to help customers stay cool .

Rich Thompson with Waddles Heating and Cooling joined in on the KSAL’s Morning News Extra with a look at a range of challenges cooling systems are being tasked with during this July heatwave.

Thompson says one of the most important steps a homeowner can take is making sure the AC unit can breath, by simply checking the filters. “I’d say make sure your filters are clean, so change the filters out,” he said. “Make sure it’s not gasping for air, that will help.

Thompson also advises to keep your thermostat at a constant temperature to help the unit from having to make up lost ground to if your home gets too warm inside.

The National Weather Service reminds citizens when there is a Heat Advisory to:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.