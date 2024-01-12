Salina Hosting Free Dental Clinic Friday, Saturday

Salina is the location of a statewide free dental clinic this weekend. The Kansas Dental Charitable Foundation is hosting its annual “Kansas Mission of Mercy” free dental clinic at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Friday and Saturday.

The Kansas Mission of Mercy is a large-scale dental clinic that provides free oral healthcare to patients of all ages who cannot otherwise afford or access care.

The clinic includes over 50 dental chairs, with hundreds of volunteers consisting of dentists, hygienists, dental assistants, medical personnel, and community volunteers donating their talents to treat patients.

Volunteer dentists and hygienists from across the state will provide millions of dollars’ worth of free dental work, such as fillings, extractions and dental cleanings. It’s a first-come-first-serve event and all patients have to wait in line. Approximately 600 people will receive services each day of the two day clinic. No dental records or proof of income are needed.

Support for this project comes entirely from donations and grants and uses no state or federal funding. n the past, the project has cost around $150,000, but leaves behind approximately $1 million of donated dental care in return.

The “Mission of Mercy” free dental clinic is January 12th and 13th at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. Dental services start at 5AM both days.