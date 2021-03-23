Salina, KS

Salina Hospital Gets $1.9 Million Grant

Todd PittengerMarch 23, 2021

Salina Regional Health Center is among 8 Kansas primary care facilities and health centers receiving grant funding from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran says the eight  grants, totaling $19.5 million, are for facilities in economic and medically vulnerable areas.

“As we work to end the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s imperative that local health care centers are equipped to continue providing primary care services, easing the burden the pandemic has placed on our hospitals,” said Sen. Moran. “These grants are an investment into the health care clinics that keep our Kansas families healthy.”

Grant recipients:

  • GraceMed Health Clinic: $5,218,544
  • Health Partnership Clinic: $2,486,617
  • United Methodist Western Kansas Mexican- American Ministries: $2,372,377
  • Prairie Star Health Center: $2,326,368
  • Salina Health Education Foundation: $1,989,080
  • Kansas Department of Health: $1,847,836
  • Heartland Medical Clinic: $1,794,329
  • Health Ministries Clinic: $1,448,337

