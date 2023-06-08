Salina Home Hit by Gunfire

An elderly homeowner discovers a bullet hole in the siding of her house.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 83-year-old was taking her trash cart out on Tuesday evening in the 300 block of Sunset Drive and noticed what she thought was a bullet hole.

A short time later investigators confirmed that it was caused by a bullet. A neighbor told police they heard what they thought was a firework going off the night before.

Damage to the exterior siding is listed at $100.

No one was hurt and no other structures were damaged.