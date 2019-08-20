Salina Health Organization Gets $167,000

The Salina Health Education Foundation is receiving $167,000 to help its fight against opioid abuse.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently announced nearly $400 million in funding to help combat the nation’s ongoing opioid epidemic. This funding will help community health centers work at the local level to assist individuals suffering from substance use and mental health disorders.

U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. has been a leader in the fight to end the rural opioid and addiction epidemic. As a physician, the Congressman recognizes the devastating impacts addictions can have not only on the individual, but on their family and community as well.

“Addiction has impacted individuals in Kansas communities both large and small,” Rep. Marshall said. “Congress is working hard to provide funding that focuses on localized treatment and proven solutions to help people overcome the devastating impacts of substance abuse.”

The Salina Health Education Foundation was one of 17 community health centers in Kansas to receive funding through HHS’s Integrated Behavioral Health Services award. Seventeen health centers across the state will receive a total of $2.9 million, with each organization receiving $167,000 to establish and expand access to evidence-based integrated substance use disorder and mental health services.

“It is important that we empower our community health centers to continue the services and treatments that have proven effective and impactful for their patients,” Rep. Marshall said.“Through local outreach, we can solve the addiction issue one person at a time.”