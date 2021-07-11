Salina Hawks Claim 16U Grand Slam Title

Back on day one of the 31st annual Kansas Grand Slam Tournament, the Salina Hawks matched up with Millard North for their second contest of pool play. A strong pitching performance by Garrett Kvasnicka fueled Salina to a 4-0 win.

Fast forward to championship Sunday and the result in the rematch was eerily similar.

Starting pitcher Seth Clemmer dazzled on the hill with seven shutout innings, the offense created separation with a big third inning, and the Hawks claimed the 16U Grand Slam title with a 4-0 victory over Millard North Sunday afternoon at Dean Evans Stadium. Salina improved to 33-4 on the season, winning 18 of its last 19 games.

In the first meeting, Salina plated two runs in the first. On Sunday, the Hawks had another quick start, scoring a run on a Brooks Richardson double in the first.

That run would be the only one the Hawks needed all afternoon as Clemmer was dialed in. Salina’s hurler scattered one hit in the first three frames before a three-run third in the home half.

With the bases loaded, Weston Fries raced home on a wild pitch. Luke Simpson attempted a sacrifice bunt on the next play. Instead of going to first, Millard North went home. However, Richardson beat the tag, extending the margin to 3-0. Parker Graves added another tally with a RBI single, scoring Kaden Budke.

Clemmer went right back to work, but ran into trouble in the fifth. After back-to-back hits and a sacrifice bunt, Millard North had runners on second and third. Facing the top two guys in the lineup, Clemmer issued an infield popup and a grounder back to the mound.

Clemmer allowed five hits, struck out two, and allowed one walk in the complete-game shutout. Richardson led the offense with a 2-for-2 performance with a run scored and a RBI.

Other Salina Results

18U

Salina Falcons

7/8 JM: Salina Falcons vs Topeka Stogies – 5-4 Topeka Stogies

7/9 DE: Salina Falcons vs Emporia – 12-2 Salina Falcons (4 innings)

7/10 DE: Salina Falcons vs 316 Westerman – 2-1 316 Westerman

7/11 JM: Consolation – 316 Sobba vs Salina Falcons — 6-0 316 Sobba

Salina Spikes

7/8 JM: 316 Grimes vs Salina Spikes – 9-8 Salina Spikes (in 8 innings)

7/9 DE: Salina Spikes vs Buhler – 2-0 Buhler

7/10 DE: Salina Spikes vs Topeka Scrappers – 2-1 Salina Spikes

7/10 JM: Columbus (Pool A2) vs Salina Spikes (Pool B3) – 2-1 Salina Spikes (time limit)

7/11 DE: Semifinal – Wichita Aeros vs Salina Spikes — 2-0 Wichita Aeros

16U

Salina Hawks

7/8 DE: Salina Hawks vs Buhler – 12-2 Salina Hawks (in 4 innings)

7/8 DE: Salina Hawks vs Millard North – 4-0 Salina Hawks

7/9 DE: Salina Hawks vs McPherson 15U – 8-2 Salina Hawks

7/10 DE: Salina Hawks (Pool A1) vs Topeka Scrappers (Pool A3-B2 winner) – 7-0 Salina Hawks

Salina Eagles

7/8 BC: Salina Eagles vs McPherson 16U – 10-2 McPherson 16U

7/8 JM: Salina Eagles vs Topeka Scrappers – 5-0 Topeka Scrappers (time limit)

7/9 DE: Salina Eagles vs Emporia – 13-3 Salina Eagles

7/10 JM: Millard North (Pool A2) vs Salina Eagles (Pool B3) – 3-0 Millard North