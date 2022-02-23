Salina, KS

Salina Has New Fire Chief

Todd PittengerFebruary 23, 2022

Salina has a new fire chief.

According to the City of Salina, City Manager Mike Schrage has appointed Anthony “Tony” Sneidar, Jr. as the new fire chief.

The search generated 28 candidates from across the country.

Sneidar served as Assistant Fire Chief for the Philadelphia Fire Department upon retirement in 2020 after 28 years of service. He is also a U.S. Army Veteran that served as a military officer and Army recruiter.

Sneidar holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Safety Administration from Neumann University, and is pursuing Chief Fire Officer (CFO) certification through Center for Public Safety Excellence.

City Manager Schrage said “Tony’s leadership and operational experience with both fire service and emergency medical service set him apart from other candidates. I believe he will be able to mentor, lead and offer a fresh perspective to our many dedicated Salina Fire Department members.”

Sneidar will begin his new role mid-March.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

