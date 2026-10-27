Salina Has History of Presidential Visits

Though rare, a presidential visit to Salina is not unprecedented.

The last time a current President of the United States visited Salina was August 20, 1976. Gerald Ford, who was running for election, landed in Air Force One at the airport in Salina along with his nominee for vice president Bob Dole. According to the Ford Presidential library, they hosted a rally in Salina attended by between 5,000 and 6,000 people before traveling by motorcade to Dole’s hometown of Russell.

Prior to that, Presidents Richard Nixon and Dwight D. Eisenhower utilized Schilling Air Force Base in the 1950s and 1960s to land at, especially when headed to events at the nearby Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene. According to records from the Eisenhower Library, notably on October 16, 1953, Eisenhower landed in Salina greeted by a crowd of about 35,000 people and paraded to Abilene.

Other notable presidential visits include: