Salina “Happy Days” Event Friday

The Lions District 17A convention is being held in Salina Friday and Saturday, and the the public is invited to a “Happy Days” themed event Friday.

According to the organization, the “Happy Days” public event will be Friday from 2pm – 6 pm April 28 at the downtown City Lights Stage and parking lot. The event will include entertainment, food, and a parade.

Scheduled events include:

3 p.m. Par Four Barbershop performance

3:30 p.m. Ritchie Ghostking (reviving the Kings of Country Music)

5 p.m. Parade assembles

6 p.m. Parade (The parade will assemble on Elm Street. It will proceed south on Santa Fe Avenue to South Street.)

There will also be a Fonzie look-alike contest, best cheerleader outfit, and classic vehicles.

Saddle Jack’s Bar B Cue Food Truck will also be on site

Those attending are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.