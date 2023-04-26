Salina “Happy Days” Event Friday

By Todd Pittenger April 26, 2023

The Lions District 17A convention is being held in Salina Friday and Saturday, and the the public is invited to a “Happy Days” themed event Friday.

According to the organization, the “Happy Days” public event will be Friday from 2pm – 6 pm April 28 at the downtown  City Lights Stage and parking lot. The event will include entertainment, food, and a parade.

Scheduled events include:

  • 3 p.m. Par Four Barbershop performance
  • 3:30 p.m. Ritchie Ghostking (reviving the Kings of Country Music)
  • 5 p.m. Parade assembles
  • 6 p.m. Parade (The parade will assemble on Elm Street.  It will proceed south on Santa Fe Avenue to South Street.)

There will also be a Fonzie look-alike contest, best cheerleader outfit, and classic vehicles.

Saddle Jack’s Bar B Cue Food Truck will also be on site

Those attending are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.

 

 